Experts have revealed the best place to get a great and cheap lunch in the Garden State.

Where Can I Get A Good Cheap Lunch In New Jersey?

Everyone in New Jersey is looking for ways to save a few bucks, and if a less expensive lunch helps, we're all for it.

New Jersey is a place that doesn't want to compromise quality, especially when it comes to food.

It's not easy in a state where a lot of everything is too expensive to find a meal that will make a New Jersey resident happy, and still save a few dollars.

The List Of The Best Inexpensive Lunches In America

Cue the experts. The good folks at Chef Standards have come to the rescue with a list of the best places to get a good, cheap lunch in America.

They chose an eatery for each state, and the one that got the nod for the Garden State is legendary.

You'll find one of our state's most inexpensive and outstanding lunches at the famous White Manna in Hackensack.

Famous Hamburger Joint In Hackensack

This adorable and beloved eatery has been serving up lunchtime happiness since 1946, and it won't put a dent in your bank account.

It all started for this amazing place in 1939 at the World's Fair, and the rest is New Jersey food history.

If you've never been there, you need to give it a try soon. They are at 358 River St. in Hackensack.

