Travel experts say you don't have to leave the state if you're looking for an amazing getaway weekend.

The Best New Jersey Town For A Weekend Getaway

Some of the most prominent travel experts online have determined which New Jersey town is the best for an amazing weekend getaway.

We often consult the well-versed travel experts at Beyond The Journey before making travel plans, and if you and yours need a weekend getaway in the Garden State, they have some advice for you.

They determined the best town in every state, and their choice for our state is one of the most legendary towns we have to offer.

This Is New Jersey's Most Historic Town

They chose Cape May as their best suggestion for your weekend getaway, and we couldn't agree more.

They mention all the great things about Cape May, and we already know them, but it's a great reminder.

Who doesn't want to stroll up and down the streets of Cape May to take in all that Victorian beauty?

Fun Things To Do In Cape May

Or how about a walk, hand in hand, through Cape May's adorable downtown shopping area? Sounds like the kind of thing you'd love to do during a weekend getaway.

We'd also like to throw some other town names into the conversation. Point Pleasant Beach, Smithville, Lambertville, and Spring Lake are just a few examples of great New Jersey towns to enjoy a weekend getaway.

