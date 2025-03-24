Have You Tried New Jersey’s Best German Restaurant Yet?

New Jersey is home to some amazing restaurants. Have you tried the best German restaurant in the Garden State?

New Jersey is world famous for some of its best restaurants, but when they think about Garden State restaurants. most people think of pizzerias and Italian restaurants.

What Is The Best German Restaurant In New Jersey?

They are great, but if you're ready for something else, one major foodie website wants you to try the best German restaurant in New Jersey.

The experts at Cheapism have compiled an awesome list of the best German restaurants in each state in America.

Sitting down to a delicious meal at a great New Jersey German restaurant sounds awesome, so which one did the experts pick as the best in our state?

This New Jersey German Restaurant Has The Best Name

It's a great restaurant with one of the best names you could think of. Have you ever been to Best of the Wurst?

It's a terrific name, and it's an outstanding German, Polish American restaurant in Riverside.

This unique restaurant is getting rave reviews from happy patrons and you can check some of them out on Yelp.

If you've never been to Best of the Wurst, you have to give them a try so you can say you've eaten at New Jersey's best German restaurant.

They are located at 625 Harrison St. in Riverside.

