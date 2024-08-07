You Can Get New Jersey’s Best Loaded French Fries Here

There are so many foods we have a strong passion for in New Jersey, and since we are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, fries have to be at the top of the list.

Today, we are going to focus on a specific type of French Fry and where one of the premier foodie outlets in the entire nation says you can get them. It's the loaded french fry.

Disco Fries Are Legendary In New Jersey

Many of us think about disco fries when we're talking about a great New Jersey French Fry, and that's exactly where the spotlight falls with this revelation.

We're not talking about Cheese Fries or fries dipped in vinegar here either. We're talking about the best "loaded fries" in the entire state of New Jersey. And of course, it turns out to be a specific version of "disco fries".

Let's pause for a minute to pay tribute to the truly New Jersey French Fry...the "disco fry". It is an incredibly delicious combo of fries, gravy, and mozzarella, and nobody does them better than we do here in the Garden State.

The Best Loaded Fries In New Jersey

So, when the foodies say there is a place that makes them better than any other place in New Jersey, we notice, and we want to know more.

The foodie experts at Lovefood say to point your car full of hungry family members toward Jersey City and head right to the place that has the best "loaded fries", in this case, "disco fries" in the whole state.

Congratulations to their choice, Left Bank Burger Bar in Jersey City for this amazing honor, the best "loaded fries" in New Jersey. They are located at 194 Newark Ave in Jersey City, so go as soon as you can.

For me, I'll take some great "disco fries" at my favorite diner, Brick Diner on Route 70 in Brick.

