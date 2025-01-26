Which New Jersey Town Made America’s Best Foodie Town List?

With all the great towns in New Jersey with amazing restaurants, the fact that only one made the best foodie towns in America list might surprise you.

There are so many towns with a lot of great restaurants all over New Jersey, that you'd think a list of over 60 great foodie towns in America would contain more than one from the Garden State.

What's The Best Foodie Town In New Jersey?

We should count our blessings that one New Jersey town made it, but before we reveal that, we wanted to spotlight just a few of the amazing New Jersey towns that would have fit nicely on a list like this.

We randomly chose a few towns to celebrate, and here they are. This is just a small sample of great New Jersey foodie towns.

Remember, so many towns in our state should be considered great foodie towns, even if they're not mentioned here.

Asbury Park - so many great choices like Porta, Taka and so many more. It's a great town to put on your foodie bucket list.

Red Bank - how is the home of Nicholas Barrel and Roost, TEAK, and Bouna Sera not on the list?

Hoboken - Customers rave about The Ainsworth, The Brass Rail, and The Cuban, plus the town is amazing.

Freehold - The home of 618, Federici's and La Cipollina did not make the list, but definitely could have.

There's a nice bucket list to get you started. And now the results from the foodie experts at Lovefood.

This Is New Jersey's Top Foodie Town

They chose the amazing food town of Princeton (#46 on the list) as their choice for the best food town in New Jersey.

And with great restaurants like La Mezzaluna and The Meeting House, how could you say it's a bad choice?

