Is New Jersey Now Among The States With The Best Drivers?

You may need to sit down for this one. New Jersey has some of the best drivers in America.

If you spend any time driving in the Garden State, the fact that you are surrounded by amazing drivers may come as a bit of a shock to you.

New Jersey Has A Bad Driving Reputation

There are horns beeping and fingers flying all over New Jersey on every road we take, and yet the news about our driving is good on a national level.

According to Forbes Adisor, New Jersey is among the states with the best drivers in the nation.

Some of the methodologies involved in ranking the states included the number of fatal car accidents, the number of drunk driving arrests, and the number of drivers who looked at a phone while driving.

New Jersey Ranks In The Top 5 States For Good Drivers

New Jersey's statistics were more impressive than most states, giving the Garden State a ranking as having the 46th worst drivers in the nation.

If you look at that with a "glass half full" attitude, that makes us the state with the 5th best drivers in America.

It may be hard to imagine that stellar rating if you drive New Jersey's roads every day, but let me submit this theory.

We might be a little rude, and even a little impatient, but when it comes to safety on the roads, New Jersey drivers are among the best.

In case you don't believe me, give yourself this New Jersey driving test...

