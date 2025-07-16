Have you ever wondered if you live in New Jersey's best county? You're about to find out.

Which County Is The Best To Live In In New Jersey For 2025?

New Jersey has some outstanding communities, and there is strong pride in the county where we live. But which county is the one the experts say is the best to live in?

In the Garden State, we tend to think about money and affluence when thinking about the best places to live. So, is the best county to live in for 2025 also the richest?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It turns out it is. Our best county to live in is also our richest. According to New Jersey Demographics, our most affluent county for 2025 has an average income of over $186,000 and a median income of just under $136,000.

What Is New Jersey's Richest County?

It's the same county that was chosen by Niche as the best county to live in in 2025 in New Jersey.

Read More: The New Jersey Diner Guy Fieri Raves About

Congratulations to the great county of Somerset for being named New Jersey's best county to be a resident of in 2025.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The article cites some high rankings on recent lists as part of the reason for this prestigious honor.

Is Somerset County, New Jersey, A Good Place To Live?

Recently, Somerset County was named the #1 county for families to live in, as well as the top ranking for counties to live in, and a #3 ranking for outdoor activities in the state.

Get our free mobile app

The grade for public schools in Somerset County is A+, as is the grade for family living.

Photo by Kouji Tsuru on Unsplash Photo by Kouji Tsuru on Unsplash loading...

The County gets an A in nightlife and diversity, and a B+ in jobs. It was graded a B for housing.

Congratulations to the residents of Somerset County. You live in the best county to live in for 2025 in New Jersey.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo