This Is New Jersey’s Best Beach

There is one beach in New Jersey that national experts have chosen as the best one in the state.

New Jersey is one of the biggest summer tourist spots on the East Coast, and one look at USA Today's top beaches in New Jersey list will remind us just how lucky we are in the Garden State.

Which Beach Is The Best One In New Jersey?

Choosing one beach in a state like New Jersey is difficult, but USA Today picked the legendary Wildwood Bech as the best.

It's a great choice, but so would a dozen other beaches, so the experts were smart to list the Top Ten Best Beaches in the Garden State. Let's see if your favorite beach was on the list.

The beaches that got the honor of being #6 through #10 on the list were Asbury Park, Brigantine, Island Beach Avalon, and Long Beach Island.

Some New Jersey Best Beach Results Were Surprising

I was mildly surprised that LBI wasn't #1, so I was even more surprised that it didn't make the top ten.

Regardless, according to the report, here are the #5 through #2 beaches in New Jersey. Cape May, Atlantic City, Sea Isle City, and Ocean City rounded out the top 5.

We could all make our list, and it might look different than this one The real lesson here is that any of our great New Jersey beaches could have made the list, and that means we live in an awesome place.

