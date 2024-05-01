One New Jersey Town Made The Best Beach Towns List

New Jersey is represented on the list of best East Coast beach towns published by a major travel publication.

It's not going to come as a surprise to most New Jersey residents which one of our amazing beach towns made this prestigious list.

A Beautiful New Jersey Beach Town Made The List

The list was published by one of the most well-respected travel publications in the world, Conde Nast Travel.

Only 14 beach towns made the list, and our own Cape May is one of them. This report is one in a long series of lists that include the legendary New Jersey Victorian beach town.

Cape May is an often-awarded town, and deservedly so. It is a summer destination for travelers from other parts of our state, as well as visitors from around the world.

Cape May Named Along With Some Of The Most Beautiful Beach Towns In America

Any time a great Jersey Shore town is named on the same list as amazing places like Siesta Key, Florida, and Nags Head, North Carolina, you know you're in good company.

The list was not presented in any specific numerical order, so there isn't an actual #1 town on the list, but you could certainly make an argument that Cape May would make a great candidate for that spot.

Cape May gets so much good publicity because there is something for everyone. There's great shopping, amazing restaurants, a gorgeous beach and boardwalk, and the most beautiful Victorian homes in the nation.

