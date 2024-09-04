This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Most Beautiful In America

When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and live here, when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a huge deal.

There are so many towns that we immediately think of when we’re talking about beautiful spots in New Jersey, and so many different kinds of beauty these towns possess.

New Jersey's Beautiful Towns

There is the natural and breathtaking beauty of the Atlantic Ocean that so many of our Jersey Shore towns boast of. You will find many gorgeous towns as you travel up and down the Jersey Shore.

Then there is the beauty of a downtown that we seem to have perfected here in the Garden State. Stunning towns like Freehold, Princeton and so many others capture the small-town feel to near perfection.

And then there are towns like Spring Lake which perfectly capture the small-town charm and beach beauty, so how can anyone pick one that is the most beautiful?

Legendary New Jersey Town Gets The Honor

Not only did Travelicious find the town they are most enamored with in the Garden State, but they placed it among the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and that is a major distinction. And the town they chose falls in both the small town and beach beauty categories.

Huge congratulations are for the amazing town of Cape May for being named among the 12 most beautiful towns in all of the nation.

It’s another honor for a town that is beautiful, unique, and about as charming as it gets.

