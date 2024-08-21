These Are New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Places

It’s not easy to narrow down, but here are some candidates for the most beautiful spots in New Jersey.

There is no chance you could come up with a small list of the most beautiful places in New Jersey and not create a ton of disagreement.

New Jersey's Beautiful Places

I respectfully suggest that the places I have focused on here should certainly be considered for that honor, but they certainly aren’t the only ones.

I will admit that most of my free time is spent in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, meaning my list will concentrate more on those counties than others.

I don’t mean to slight any other counties or locations.

What Are Your Choices For New Jersey's Most Beautiful Places?

I’m just trying to celebrate the places I love.

For me, the most beautiful places in our Garden State are centered around the Jersey Shore.

We are very lucky to live in a place others can only enjoy when they’re on vacation.

New Jersey Is One Of America's Top Summer Destinations

I’m also looking forward to finding out what you think are the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Please put them in the Comment section.

So, here are my choices for the most beautiful spots in the Garden State.

Even if you don’t agree with all or any of them, they are all amazing places to be, so put them on your bucket list.

You’ll be glad you did.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo