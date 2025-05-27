You will find beauty in every direction in New Jersey, but a major travel website thinks one Garden State county is more beautiful than the rest.

Which New Jersey County Is The Most Beautiful?

Choosing the most beautiful county in New Jersey is not an easy task. We have an abundance of prettiness in the Garden State, and it comes in many forms.

In the northern section of the state, we have the beautiful mountains and quaint little towns. The sunrises and sunsets are breathtaking in Northern New Jersey.

High Point Park High Point Park (Google Maps) loading...

Speaking of sunrises and sunsets, when was the last time you enjoyed one at the Jersey Shore?

Most Beautiful Places At The Jersey Shore

The gorgeous beaches along the Jersey Shore are home to some of the most breathtaking in the world. And it's not just the sunrises and sunsets at the shore.

Those warm summer days at the beach find a place in your heart and stay there forever.

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

We bet that New Jersey's most beautiful county has beaches and boardwalks, and beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

New Jersey's Most Beautiful County Is Revealed

That in no way is meant to slight the stunning inland counties of New Jersey. They offer amazing beauty and great sunrises and sunsets, too.

Now that we have complimented every region of the Garden State, it's time to find out which county was named the most beautiful by Love Exploring

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

The honor goes to the stunning county of Cape May, and it's a compliment that the county deserves.

Each state had a county on the list, and in a disappointing twist, Cape May County was ranked as the 44th most beautiful nationally.

