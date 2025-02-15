Iconic New Jersey Beach Town Is Named Among The Best In America

An iconic and legendary New Jersey beach town has been honored by being named among the best beach towns in America.

There are so many incredible beach towns dotting the shorelines of America, so being named among the best is an incredible honor.

New Jersey Beach Town Is Among The Best In America

A major travel website has compiled a list of the 33 best beach towns in America, and one town from New Jersey made the exclusive list.

The well-respected travel website that put the list together is Love Exploring and the New Jersey town they deemed worthy to be on the list is one of New Jersey's most legendary beach towns.

This town is considered to be the first beach resort town in America, so it certainly has the right history to be on the list.

This New Jersey Beach Town Has A Ton Of History

And the way this town has been able to preserve its legendary Victorian-era roots through the years is nothing short of amazing.

The New Jersey town that is considered to be among the 33 best beach towns in America is Cape May.

From the amazing shopping in the adorable downtown area to the beach and boardwalk, and all the outstanding Bed & Breakfasts, this town has enough charm for 10 towns.

Towns Around America That Made The List

Other towns that made the list include Siesta Key, Florida, Bar Harbor, Maine, and Galveston, Texas, so Cape May is in excellent company.

Congratulations to one of our favorite towns in the world, Cape May, for yet another well-deserved honor.

And if you haven't been to Cape May in a while, what are you waiting for? You deserve a great trip there.

