Not All New Jersey Beaches Are Equal, According to This Travel Guide

There is one New Jersey beach that one travel website is suggesting you skip in favor of another Jersey Shore beach.

New Jersey Beach Vs. New Jersey Beach

Let's start by saying, we're not pitting two amazing Jersey Shore beaches against each other, but one travel website doesn't feel the same way.

Do you think you can guess which beach they say to skip, and which one they think you should go to instead?

Photo by resa cahya on Unsplash Photo by resa cahya on Unsplash loading...

These two beaches are about as different as they can get. One is a bustling, busy, high-paced place.

Which New Jersey Beach Is The Best?

The other is one of the most serene and peaceful places you can stroll in the whole state.

People go to these beaches for very different reasons, so pitting one against the other, in my opinion, is the proverbial apples versus oranges.

Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash loading...

But we wanted to run the comparison by you to see what you think about this article's conclusion.

Jersey Shore Beaches To Avoid

The travel site Family Vacation U.S. did a story about which beaches you should skip and which you should go to instead.

They chose one Garden State beach to avoid, and one to go to instead. Their conclusion?

Photo by Abdelkader Kherbouche on Unsplash Photo by Abdelkader Kherbouche on Unsplash loading...

They say you're best bet is to skip Atlantic City's beach and go to Cape May's instead. Do you agree?

They say the focus in town is so much on entertainment, and the crowds are so large in Atlantic City that it distracts from the beach experience.

They rave, however, about the gorgeous and peaceful beach in Cape May, as well as the wonderful dining and shopping.

