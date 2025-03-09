One Legendary New Jersey Beach Is Named Among The East Coast Top 8

One gorgeous New Jersey beach made the list of the eight best beach towns on the East Coast.

Summer is around the corner, and New Jersey is celebrating a nice honor for one of our amazing beaches.

Amazing New Jersey Beach IS Named One Of The 8 Best On The East Coast

There are few travel websites more respected than Conde Nast Traveler, and the fine folks there have compiled a list of their choices for the 8 best beaches on the East Coast.

We're a little biased at the Jersey Shore, and we think all of our beaches should make the list. The bad news is they didn't all make the list. The good news is that one incredible beach did.

If you could only choose one New Jersey beach for a list like this, you'd probably want a gorgeous one with a great boardwalk and a storied town around it, and that is exactly the kind of beach these experts chose.

Which New Jersey Beach Made The List Of The 8 Best On The East Coast?

Congratulations to the legendary beach at Cape May for being named one of the East Coast's top 8 beaches.

Cape May joins Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Outer Banks, North Carolina; and other beaches to comprise this exclusive list.

Dozens of New Jersey beaches would have been a perfect fit for this list, and we re glad Cape May has taken its rightful spot on the list.

