One legendary New Jersey beach has been singled out as one of the best in America for couples.

New Jersey Beach Is Among America's Best For Couples

A major website has compiled a list of the best beaches in America for couples, and one New Jersey beach has made the exclusive list.

So many readers rely on The Knot for wedding planning, ideas, and advice, so having their seal of approval on a romantic beach that's perfect for couples is a big deal.

Sunset Beach, Cape May Point Sunset Beach, Cape May Point (Bud McCormick) loading...

Some of the most amazing beaches in America are on this list, so a Jersey Shore spot joining them is quite an honor.

This New Jersey Beach Is On The List With Some Of The World's Best Beaches

Take a look at some of the world-famous beaches that made this list. There's Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, just to name a few.

Read More: NJ Summer Hot Spots For 2025

There's also La Jolla, California, and Poipu Beach, Kauai, are on the list, so our Garden State beach is in excellent company.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, which amazing Jersey Shore beach is listed as one of the experts' top 15 Best Beaches for Couples in America?

The Jersey Shore Beach That Made The List Of America's Best Beaches For Couples

Congratulations go to the incomparable Cape May for receiving yet another impressive honor.

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been to Cape May that it would make a list like this.

Get our free mobile app

The surrounding town is stunning, complete with amazing restaurants, great shopping, and a quaint environment.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo