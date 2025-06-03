Major Website Names This New Jersey Beach One Of The Best For Couples

Sunset Beach, Cape May Point (Bud McCormick)

One legendary New Jersey beach has been singled out as one of the best in America for couples.

A major website has compiled a list of the best beaches in America for couples, and one New Jersey beach has made the exclusive list.

So many readers rely on The Knot for wedding planning, ideas, and advice, so having their seal of approval on a romantic beach that's perfect for couples is a big deal.

Some of the most amazing beaches in America are on this list, so a Jersey Shore spot joining them is quite an honor.

This New Jersey Beach Is On The List With Some Of The World's Best Beaches

Take a look at some of the world-famous beaches that made this list. There's Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, just to name a few.

Read More: NJ Summer Hot Spots For 2025

There's also La Jolla, California, and Poipu Beach, Kauai, are on the list, so our Garden State beach is in excellent company.

So, which amazing Jersey Shore beach is listed as one of the experts' top 15 Best Beaches for Couples in America?

The Jersey Shore Beach That Made The List Of America's Best Beaches For Couples

Congratulations go to the incomparable Cape May for receiving yet another impressive honor.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been to Cape May that it would make a list like this.

The surrounding town is stunning, complete with amazing restaurants, great shopping, and a quaint environment.

