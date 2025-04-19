Monmouth County, New Jersey Beach Named Among The Best In America

There is a gorgeous beach in Monmouth County that a major travel website thinks is among the best in America.

When we came across this article, we did what most New Jersey residents did. We scrolled to find Cape May on the list, but it's not Cape May that's being honored this time.

Which Monmouth County Town Has One Of The Best Beaches In America?

We never disagree with any honor bestowed upon our favorite Victorian town, but it is nice to see one of the other great Jersey Shore beaches getting some love.

The list of the best beaches in America was put together by one of the most premier travel sites in the world, Travel & Leisure.

We are so happy to report that, along with famous beaches like Clearwater Beach in Florida and Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii, is our beloved Asbury Park beach.

Asbury Park Beach Gets A Great Honor

I jumped out of my seat with joy when I read the news. I have always had a special place in my heart for Asbury Park's beach and boardwalk.

Even before the resurgence of the amazing city over the past decade, I used to visit the boardwalk and wonder what it must have been like during its heyday.

And now we get to live through the second heyday of this legendary beach and boardwalk area, and it's outstanding.

Asbury Park's boardwalk is alive and vibrant, the beach is gorgeous and immaculate, and the town boasts some of the best restaurants in the state.

Congratulations to Asbury Park for being named one of the best beaches in America. Visit Asbury Park soon and support its great local businesses.

