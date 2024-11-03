Open Since 1939 This Popular New Jersey Bakery Is Set To Close

People come from all over the area to indulge in the most delicious sweet treats from this South Jersey bakery, which has earned a reputation for having the best cream donuts around.

But the deliciousness doesn't stop there, they also have the most amazing pies, muffins, cookies, and so much more.

It's one of those bakeries you'll gladly drive out of your way, passing several other places that sell donuts, all because you know they'll have the best treats waiting for you.

I can't drive by without stopping! It's that good!

Also, on holidays and birthdays, your guests are always thrilled when they find out the dessert is from this bakery.

That's why this comes as such sad news.

The family lost their "Matriarch" last year and they say she was the one who held "the family business together."

Open for the past 85 years, the bakery is now closing. They announced on Facebook that they're selling the building.

Here's some of the reaction on their Facebook page.

"How many cream doughnuts can I buy and freeze to last me the rest of my life?!"

"This is the worst news."

"Truly the end of an era."

"Your bakery holds a special place in my heart."

McMillan's Bakery is Closing

We would love to be a part of at least one more holiday season with all of you and your families! We promise that when our family knows more regarding a closing date- you, our loyal customers, will know as well. We don’t know what the future holds for our bakery family and the McMillan’s legacy, but we are eternally grateful for your love, support and loyalty over the years.

McMillan's Bakery is located on Haddon Avenue in the Westmont section of Haddon Township.

The family says, "We have loved being a part of your lives over the past 85 years!"

