Recently Announcing Its Closure, This New Jersey Bakery Is Now Hoping To Stay Open For Years To Come
A bakery in New Jersey that recently announced plans to close is now hopeful it can keep its doors open for good.
Back in September, they shared the news on Facebook that they would be shutting down.
It was a heartbreaking announcement, as the closure would have been a major loss to the community.
That decision was influenced by several factors, including the challenge of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
Fast forward to today, they're now hoping to keep the bakery up and running, but need some help from the public to make that happen.
They've developed a campaign to raise money aimed at improving efficiency by upgrading existing equipment and acquiring new tools.
Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford is Hoping to Stay Open
Maggie Moose Bakery is a well-known South Jersey bakery on Route 70 in Medford, Burlington County.
As of today, they've raised $6,332 and are hoping to reach $50,000.
Owner Candy Vargas-Thibeau hopes her bakery can stay in the community for years to come.
"It is a dream of mine to be the little engine that could, and to be a business that encourages those with a dream to go for it until the very end!"
For more information, you can visit the bakery’s campaign page here.
