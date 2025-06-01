One expert made a list of the places you probably vacationed in the 80s, and two New Jersey spots made that list.

New Jersey's Vacation Destination In The 80s

New Jersey is home to so many amazing summer memories for people all over the tri-state area.

If you were lucky, childhood summers and memories happened somewhere along the Jersey Shore.

If this is bringing back a flood of memories, then we are talking about you. What were your favorite New Jersey vacation spots in the 80s?

New Jersey Vacationing Places In The 80s

Kate Knows came up with a list of 30 Places You Vacationed If You Grew Up In The 80s, and New Jersey made the list twice.

If you spend a minute on this one, we think you can easily identify both. Let's give you a few clues.

One of the places is legendary, and the other is more of a region than a town. The region includes a number of beach towns.

Memories Of Vacationing At The Jersey Shore

The author, understandably, thought it might not be sufficient to name one Jersey Shore town, since so many people went to so many different places.

Therefore, one of the two locations is the "Jersey Shore", but what do you think the other one is?

The other location is the home of America's first boardwalk and is synonymous with New Jersey.

Of course, we're talking about Atlantic City. So, it's AC and the Jersey Shore that made the list of places we all vacationed I'm the 80s.

