With Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors in New Jersey, several storefronts across the state have been left vacant. Macy’s recently took over the former Bed Bath & Beyond location near me, downsizing to a smaller store but still offering all the essentials. I was happy to see a store take over that space because it's always sad to see storefronts just sitting empty in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

2 New Stores are Replacing the Old Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: Exciting New Development Could Be Coming To This New Jersey Mall

Exciting news!

2 stores, Ross Dress for Less and Gap Factory, are moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond store at the Middletown Marketplace shopping center on the corner of Route 35 and New Monmouth Road.

When will they open?

According to the Asbury Park Press, "Ross Dress for Less, which also will open stores in West Long Branch and Brick, is expected to open sometime in the fall of 2025, with Gap Factory coming sometime in the summer of 2026, said David M. Waterman, vice president of commercial at Willner Realty & Development, owner of Middletown Marketplace."

If you're on the hunt for a good bargain (and who isn’t these days with everything being so expensive) these two stores offer nice clothes at discounted prices, so you're bound to find something to wear for your night out and for a great deal.

The old Bed Bath & Beyond store closed back in 2023, but it's great to see new stores moving in.

Here are the stores New Jersey misses the most...

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt