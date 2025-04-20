SO excited to hear this restaurant is opening a new location in New Jersey!

With seven sites already in South Jersey and Pennsylvania, soon Atlantic City will be added to the list.

I've been to the ones in Pennsauken and Medford several times, and it's delicious!

Get our free mobile app

The last time I was there, I got the Chicken Italiano, which is grilled or breaded chicken breast (I got breaded) with roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, and sharp provolone.

It was soooo good!

I'm excited to try the one in Brigantine this summer, and now I have this new location to add to my growing summer restaurant bucket list.

LaScala Restaurant Group in South Jersey includes LaScala Birra in Pennsauken, LaScala's Beach House in Brigantine, and LaScala's Pronto in Medford.

And now LaScala's Fire at Ocean is coming soon with a hot new spot in Atlantic City!

Read More: Your New Jersey Food Adventure Awaits! The 12th Annual Asbury Park Restaurant Tour Is Coming Soon

LaScala's Fire Is Expanding To Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the Courier Post, LaScala's Fire at Ocean will be located on the same level as the casino inside Ocean Casino Resort.

It's all part of the casino's expansion project, including 2 new restaurants and an upgrade to guest rooms and suites, according to the article.

You can check out the menu here and see below how delicious everything looks!



View this profile on Instagram LaScala's Fire (@lascalasfire) • Instagram photos and videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaScala's Fire (@lascalasfire)

LaScala's Fire at Ocean is expected to open just in time for summer.

While you're there, you can check out these other Atlantic City restaurants!

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis