The New Mexican Restaurant Everyone In New Jersey Is Talking About

If you are a Mexican food lover, you must have heard all the chatter about the new location for an amazing Mexican food spot.

There is a new spot for Mexican food in Toms River that is drawing crowds and is getting a lot of buzz.

What's Up With The Toms River Mexican Restaurant Everyone's Talking About?

Depending on where your travels take you, you may be familiar with other locations of this great Mexican restaurant.

Before the latest location appeared on Kettle Creek Rd. in Toms River, they had locations in Old Bridge and several in Staten Island.

We are talking about the amazing Sofia's Taqueria, and the Jersey Shore is getting its first taste of this amazing dining experience.

Have You Tried Sofia's Taqueria Yet?

For those who have never had the pleasure to visit any of Sofia's locations, you are in for the dining experience of a lifetime.

A check of Yelp reviews, this one right after the Toms River location opened, shows the local love for Sofia's has begun. Here's what Michael C. had to say,

It was mine and my families first time ever at Sofia's. They haven't been even opened an entire week yet and the staff was really attentive and friendly. Our server Giovanni was exceptional. He made us feel so welcome and accommodated us completely. The ambiance and atmosphere was great. Most importantly the food and drinks were terrific. I will be back here in a heartbeat!!

And here's a portion of what Peg from Lavalette shared,

It was our first visit, and we were very impressed. There was an issue with our reservation on arrival and they took care of the problem immediately and we were seated. The inside is bright and nicely decorated. Our waiter was fantastic and was on top of everything throughout our diner.

Now it's your turn to give Sophia's Taqueria in Toms River a try. They're located at 11 Kettle Creek Rd.

