Exciting news in Monmouth County.

Get ready kids! It's time to swing, climb, jump, and have lots and lots of fun! If that's not enough, there's also a zipline which just happens to be everyone's favorite. Sounds like so much fun!

We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym is now OPEN in Tinton Falls.

It's a brand new 8,400-square-foot sensory gym for children of all abilities.

"We Rock the Spectrum – Monmouth County was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. As the only kid’s gym that offers an inclusive philosophy, we have found all children can benefit from our uniquely designed sensory equipment that is specifically designed to aid children with sensory processing disorders. However, in our experience, all children are able to benefit greatly from this equipment and by allowing children of all ability levels to play together, they are able to learn a great deal from each other. In turn, this becomes the best motivation for success on every level!" That is according to a recent press release.

You can head over this week without having to make a reservation.

There's a bunch of new things including Little Learners, Toddler Tuesdays, and Parents Night Out.

We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym is located at 44 Apple Street in Tinton Falls.

