There is plenty to smile about here in New Jersey, but a recent study says spotting a smile here in the Garden State might be as rare as a Bigfoot sighting.

If you have lived in New Jersey, you know we have plenty to smile about, but we also have a lot of things that might bring a frown. Unfortunately, according to a recent study, the frowns are winning out.

It turns out, there are fewer smiles here in New Jersey than in almost any other state in the nation. As a matter of fact, only one state smiles less than we do, according to House Fresh.

Unless you happen to be in California, the study says there is nowhere else in the nation where you will be surrounded by fewer smiles than right here in New Jersey.

As a longtime resident of the Garden State, I have to stick up for New Jersey on this one. I feel like our reputation has preceded us on this one.

There are enough amazing smiles at the beaches and the boardwalks of the Jersey Shore to put us in the top 10 most "smiley" state in the nation in my opinion.

However, the numbers, at least these numbers don't seem to agree with me on this one. New Jersey is apparently smile-deficient, and that's pretty sad.

It turns out New Jersey residents don't smile in pictures nearly as much as folks in every other state in the nation, except California, of course.

