A legendary bar in New Jersey has been named the oldest in the Garden State. Have you ever been there?

Where Is The Oldest Bar In New Jersey?

New Jersey residents know we are surrounded by amazing history, no matter where we go, and the story of our state's oldest bar is incredible.

Just imagine sitting back and sipping a delicious cocktail in a place where New Jersey residents have been sitting back and sipping a cocktail for almost 250 years.

Let's transport ourselves back centuries to a cool spring day in 1776. Truth be told, we have no idea what the weather was like that day.

Which New Jersey Bar Is The Oldest?

What we do know is that John Barnes asked the officials at the Gloucester County Courthouse to license his home as a tavern.

It has been serving up drinks ever since, and now it is widely considered to be the oldest bar in New Jersey.

According to its website, the name has changed many times over the years. It was once called The Crooked Billet Inn, The Spread Eagle, and the Barnsboro Hotel.

The Oldest Bar In New Jersey: The Barnsboro Inn

It is now known as the Barnsboro Inn, and the place is packed with history and happy customers.

A great article at Cheapism listed the oldest bar in each state, and the Barnsboro gets the honor for New Jersey.

If you want to say you tossed back a cold one at New Jersey's oldest bar, the Barnsboro Inn is located at 699 Main st. in Sewell.

