This Is New Jersey’s Most Often Used Curse Word

Many people might call New Jersey the cursing capital of the world, and now we know which curse is used most often in the Garden State.

We are better at certain things than others in New Jersey, and blurting out a colorful series of consecutive curse words is clearly among them. So what is New Jersey's top curse word?

What Is The Most Popular Curse In New Jersey?

Living in the Garden State normally offers a wide range of excellent reasons for us to suspend our normally excellent vocabulary and replace it with some of the most passionate curses you'll ever hear.

We live each day with horrendous drivers and poor road conditions and that creates the perfect natural environment for curses.

And if the traffic isn't the thing that inspires you to cure like a sailor, sitting down to do your bills in the Garden State will certainly do the trick. One look at the price of everything can send curses out of you like water from a garden hose.

So Many Reasons To Curse In The Garden State

We won't even get into all the other reasons for cursing in the Garden State, but this might be a good time to shout out the boss. We know there's some foul language regarding work being thrown around New Jersey, too.

So, now that we know how much we curse, we thought it would be interesting to pass along the most popular one in the Garden State.

The data was reported in Word.Tips, and they used tweets to determine each state's top curse, and the one that best represents New Jersey might surprise you.

New Jersey's Top Curse Word Is Revealed

We're not going to print the actual curse, but if you think it's the one that starts with the same first letter as words such as "friendly" or "fantastic", you would surprisingly be wrong.

It turns out New Jersey's top curse ironically starts with the same first two letters as the universal sound for being quiet, "shhh". That makes sense. I bet we've all said it at least once today.

