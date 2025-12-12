If you think you have been to every award-winning restaurant in New Jersey, you should double-check to make sure you've been to the state's most fascinating one.

Which Is New Jersey's Most Fascinating Restaurant?

There are many words you can use to describe the great restaurants of New Jersey, but here's one you may have never considered.

Have you ever described a Garden State restaurant as fascinating? We haven't either, so when a major website chose the most fascinating restaurant in the Garden State, it got our attention.

Please take a minute to think about all the great restaurants you've been to in our state. Now, which one would you choose as the most fascinating?

What Does It Take To Be Considered A Fascinating Restaurant?

In my opinion, something would have to be different about it. The restaurant would need to offer something not available anywhere else in our state.

The website making the choice is one of the top foodie websites around, Lovefood, so we were excited to see what they chose as the most fascinating restaurant in New Jersey.

Our guess would be Medieval Times in Lyndhurst. It's an experience like no other, but that's not what the experts chose.

New Jersey's Most Fascinating Restaurant Is A Diner

Instead, they opted for a type of restaurant that New Jersey is known for worldwide, the diner. And it wasn't just any diner that they chose for this honor.

They chose the legendary Tops Diner in Harrison as the most fascinating restaurant in our state. And with all the history and all the happy customers, why not?

