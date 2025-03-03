Get To Know New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant

Of all the amazing restaurants in New Jersey, only one can be the most famous in the state, and a major website has named their choice.

When you think of great restaurants in the Garden State, the list could be endless. But which one do you think is the most famous?

What Is The Most Famous Restaurant In New Jersey?

The well-known website Business Insider took on the tall task of narrowing down the massive list of famous eateries to just one.

If you think about it, New Jersey is famous for a lot of different types of restaurants. We have a ton of great pizzerias, we have awesome Chinese restaurants, amazing Mexican restaurants, and of course, great Italian eateries.

But the one thing we are most famous for is diners. We are the diner capital of the world, so it makes sense that a diner would be the most famous restaurant in New Jersey, and it is.

Which New Jersey Diner Is The Most Famous Restaurant In New Jersey?

The diner chosen by this publication is not only famous in New Jersey, but it's also historic and legendary.

This diner has been acknowledged many times as the best of the best in our state, and it would make perfect sense that it should also be the most famous.

Congratulations to the amazing Tops Diner in Harrison for another honor bestowed upon them.

Top's Diner was established in 1942, meaning generations have enjoyed dining at this historic eatery.

If you want to be a part of New Jersey diner history, visit Top's Diner at 500 Passaic Ave. in Harrison.

