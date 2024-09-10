Did You Know This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Town?

Experts have done their investigation and determined which town can claim that they are New Jersey's coolest.

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are.

The Coolest Town In New Jersey

Cool states are full of cool towns, we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State.

With everything from the most amazing beach towns to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.

That means naming the coolest town in a cool state has to be daunting, but that doesn't stop the internet from trying. And they found the winner about as far south as you can go.

One Of New Jersey's Most Famous Towns Is Also The Coolest

This time around the goal was to name the coolest small town, not in New Jersey, but in every state in the nation. And the research was done by the website Far & Wide. Congratulations to Cape May for being named the coolest small town in New Jersey.

They looked at what many other websites said about small towns across America and compiled a list of the coolest small towns in each state.

Of all the great small towns in every corner of our amazing state, the focus landed on the southern part of the state you can't physically get more south and still be in New Jersey.

Cape May Is Beloved By All

It may be the one small town in the state that doesn't need any more positive publicity, and yet it deserves the spotlight every time.

The article says the town is like being in Mayberry, only by the beach. Not a bad combination, right?