This Outstanding Restaurant Serves New Jersey’s Best Margarita

There is a New Jersey restaurant that experts say has the best margarita in the state. Have you ever been there?

Most of us look forward to a good margarita after a long week of work or any time we are out with friends.

Which Restaurant Serves New Jersey's Best Margarita?

And let's nit forget, margarita season is here. Spring is upon us and Conco de Mayo is just around the corner.

We thought it would be a good time to find out who has the best margarita in New Jersey and pass it along to you.

There are so many amazing places all over New Jersey that serve incredible margarita's, so how will we know which one is the best?

New Jersey Has A Lot Of Great Choices For Margaritas

We found an article that reported on Yelp reviews at wkrn.com that listed the best margarita in each state, and we got our answer for New Jersey.

If you're looking for the best margarita in the Garden State, the article says you should head to Jersey City to a place called Orale Mexican Kitchen.

Here's more good news. If the Jersey City location of Orale's is not convenient for you, they also have locations in Hoboken and Morristown.

Orale's is well-known to New Jersey residents and has been serving happy customers at the Jersey City location for 13 years.

Whether it's for Cinco de Mayo or just a get-together with friends, head to Orale's for a great margarita. They are at 341 Grove St. in Jersey City.

