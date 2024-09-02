Being a driver in New Jersey is a skill.

New Jerseyians (well, most of us) have a sixth sense when we hit the road.

Some areas are better than others. Still, there are treacherous highway spans that can be downright deadly.

So, what makes a road dangerous?

First and foremost, poor road conditions. This includes numerous potholes and uneven surfaces.

Lack of signage and road markings can make a roadway treacherous. Correct signage and road markings are essential for helping drivers.

Poorly lit roads, especially at night, can make it difficult for drivers to see obstacles, pedestrians, and other vehicles.

Narrow lanes and shoulders can increase the risk of an accident and make it difficult for drivers to maneuver their vehicles safely.

Here in New Jersey, this is a big one. Roads with high traffic volumes are more likely to experience accidents due to congestion, speeding, and reckless driving.

Roads with sharp curves can be dangerous, especially if drivers are unfamiliar with the area.

Poor weather conditions, such as rain, snow, and fog, can decrease visibility and increase the risk of accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did a fatality analysis report on fatal vehicle crashes in the U.S. from 2016 to 2019.

This rundown was determined using the data from the New Jersey findings and considering the length of the road.

Buckle up and drive safely, especially if you are traveling on any of these stretches of highway.

