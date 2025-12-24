New Jersey enters the new year with the knowledge that it has some of the worst drivers in America.

New Jersey Drivers Named Among The Worst In America

We excel in many areas in New Jersey, but according to one report's data, driving is not one of them.

The states were ranked to find out which state has the best and worst drivers, and as you might expect, the news is not good for Garden State drivers.

World Population published the report, loaded with driving data that frankly makes New Jersey drivers look bad.

How Bad Are New Jersey Drivers?

We now know that New Jersey drivers are bad. The next question we need to answer is, how bad are we?

Here's the good news: We're not the worst drivers in the state. The bad news is we are as close to being the worst without being the worst.

If you haven't figured it out by dissecting that odd sentence, New Jersey drivers were named the second-worst drivers in America.

New Jersey Has The Second Worst Drivers In The Country

Only one state has worse drivers than we have in the Garden State, and that is Utah. This is not an honor we want to have.

The moral of the story is that we all need to do better in 2026. Let's get that driving score up, so we can drop out of the top 10 in this category.

