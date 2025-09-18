New Jersey is known for more than just great pizza, beautiful beaches, and saltwater taffy. It also holds some impressive world records. Here are a few that belong to the Garden State.

Some Of New Jersey's World Records

You will never think your hammock is good enough after you hear this one. The world's largest hammock was created to promote a new game. It was placed in Jersey City and measured 65 feet long by 31 feet wide. Just about anyone can get comfortable on that.

New Jersey is also home to the world's largest light bulb, not because we have the biggest ideas, but because the light bulb's inventor, Thomas Edison, did his work in Menlo Park. Atop the memorial there stands a 13-foot light bulb, the largest in the world.

There are a couple more that will bring a smile to your face and give you pride that you love in the Garden State.

The World's Largest Pipe Organ

If you've been on a quest to find the largest pipe organ in the world, you don't even have to cross a border. It has 33,000 pipes, and it shouldn't be too hard to find at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

And if you've been looking for the world's largest Matchbox car museum, you'll find it here in the Garden State, in Newfield.

And for the record, there are over 50,000 Matchbox cars within its walls, and it's called the Matchbox Road Museum.

New Jersey has so many hidden gems. You never know which one you'll hear about tomorrow.

