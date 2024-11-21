New Jersey Residents Choose Their Most Beautiful Small Town: Top Picks Revealed!

Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps)

New Jersey residents have spoken and named the town they think is New Jersey's most beautiful small town.

Photo by Meghan Schiereck on Unsplash
There are plenty of national publications that choose the most beautiful small town in each state.

Which Small Town Do You Think Is New Jersey's Most Beautiful?

We see them all the time and respect their opinions. There was a recent publication at Love Exploring that did just that.

They chose Cape May as the most beautiful small town in the Garden State, and that's always a safe choice.

Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps)
But we started to wonder if New Jersey residents would agree with that choice or have a different opinion.

Some Of New Jersey's Amazing Small Towns That Got Your Votes

So, we took to social media to ask that question and give residents of the Garden State the chance to name their most beautiful small town.

No one would complain if Cape May still wound up at the top of the list, but we thought New Jersey residents needed to make that choice themselves.

Google Maps
Early voting showed love for Cape May, but also a strong showing for towns like Spring Lake, Chester, Princeton, Manasquan, and Smithville.

The Most Beautiful New Jersey Town Is...

When the votes were counted, even New Jersey residents couldn't resist the Victorian charm of Cape May. It came in first place.

But we want to show love for the #2 and 3 most beautiful New Jersey towns, according to your votes.

#3 Princeton. This is a great choice. There is something about a walk through Princeton that you can't get anywhere else in New Jersey.

#2 Spring Lake. It is one of the most beautiful towns in New Jersey and America. From the beach to the lake to the amazing gazebo, there is beauty eveywhere you look.

