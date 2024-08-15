New Jersey Town Is Named Among America’s Best Places For A Family Vacation

If you are looking for a great place for a coastal family vacation in America, you don't even have to leave the state. According to one major publication, that place is right here in New Jersey.

Summer 2024 is in full swing, and everyone in New Jersey wants to get a little family time and a little beach and boardwalk time, too. We've worked hard this year, and we all want to have a great family vacation.

New Jersey Is Home To a Top Family Summer Destination

The well-respected folks at USA Today know that, and they put together a list of 7 great spots in America for a family vacation on the coast, and sure enough, a great New Jersey town is sitting there right at the top of the list.

Families from all over the world will be flocking to the Jersey Shore for their end-of-summer vacation.

Many of them and many of us will be heading to the town that USA Today says is a great place for family vacations, and that place is the beautiful, peaceful, and legendary Cape May.

Historic Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May once again finds itself honored on a list that includes the likes of Key West, Florida, and Laguna Beach, California, so they are in some awesome company.

We know that Cape May is not new to awards and accolades, so this information comes as no surprise to most people in the Garden State, but Cape May just keeps delivering, and always seems to back up the praise it gets. Congratulations.

