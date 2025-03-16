A New Jersey Town Is One Of The Happiest In America

There is one town in New Jersey that is so happy, it has been named one of the happiest towns in America.

If you have spent any time in the Garden State, it might surprise you that we are home to one of the happiest towns.

This New Jersey Town Is One Of America's Happiest

New Jersey has always had the reputation of being a state with tough, impatient people, and that is not a recipe for happiness.

But if you live in the Garden State, you know that deep down, there is plenty of happiness and a lot of joy.

Frankly, It wouldn't be that surprising to think that some New Jersey residents would be surprised that only one New Jersey town mad the list of happiest places in America.

The Happiest Town In New Jersey Might Surprise You

But the good news is one New Jersey town is being honored as the 36th happiest town in America by WalletHub.

The town that gets the honor is Jersey City, which had a very strong ranking in the emotional and physical well-being category.

The study focused on three areas: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment rank, and community and environment rank.

Jersey City Data That Makes It One Of America's Happiest Towns

Jersey City ranked 17th, 154th, and 67th, respectively, for an overall grade of 59.82, which earned it the ranking of the 36th happiest town in America.

According to this study, the three happiest cities in America (from 3 to 1) are Irvine, California; San Jose, California; and Fremont, California.

New Jersey had no other representatives in the top 100, but Newark did rank # 138 on the list.

