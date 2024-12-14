Cape May Joins Elite List of America’s Best Beach Towns – A Jersey Treasure

One amazing New Jersey beach is being honored as one of the best beaches in the nation.

Photo by Jeremy Ricketts on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Ricketts on Unsplash loading...

We are so lucky to have some of the most amazing beach towns in the country right here in the Garden State, and we are especially fortunate to have one of the most honored beaches in America right in our backyard.

New Jersey Is Home To One Of America's Best Beaches

This time, it's been named among the best beach towns in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

A list on the well-known website PureWow shares their choices for the 26 best beach towns in all of America, and one New Jersey town is among them.

Photo by resa cahya on Unsplash Photo by resa cahya on Unsplash loading...

This town is one of the most popular beach towns on the East Coast and is often spotlighted on lists like this.

This New Jersey Beach Is Historic

It’s undoubtedly the most awarded New Jersey town on a national level.

Read More: New Jersey's Best Small Beach Town

No one who has ever been there could doubt that this town is worthy of all the attention and has earned all of these honors, and this time around, our beloved Cape May has been named among the 26 best beach towns in all of America.

Nestled right there between the likes of Santa Barbara, California, and Hilton Head, South Carolina is the amazing Cape May. With all the shopping great restaurants, and the pristine beach and wonderful boardwalk, it’s no wonder this New Jersey gem is so beloved.

On top of this list is a place that is a personal favorite of mine, along with tons of others. If you are a fan of Duval St. or Mallory Square then you know exactly why Key West is at the top of the list.

This Breathtaking New Jersey Beach Mansion Has the Best Views on the East Coast Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Dream House In Point Pleasant Beach