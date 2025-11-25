A recent study published by Mental Floss reveals which vacation destination is the most popular for New Jersey residents, and the results might surprise you.

New Jersey Residents' Top Vacation Destination

New Jersey is a unique state because, even though we are a top vacation destination for people in other states, we do have to get away once in a while.

The Jersey Shore is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, but which destination do Garden State residents choose more often than any other?

Is it a place that is far from water? Do we tire of the beach because we live so close to it?

The Top Vacation Destination For New Jersey Residents

Our top vacation destination is shared by only one other state in the nation, and it may surprise you.

Our top destination, along with Connecticut, is the beautiful Puerto Rico. Have you ever thought of vacationing there?

Other states chose distant lands. For example, Oklahoma's top vacation destination is Dubai, and Massachusetts loves to vacation in Greece.

Many States Choose Not To Leave The Country

Nearly 30 states love to stay stateside for their vacations. Hawaii, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Atlanta are some of the popular choices.

New Jersey residents enjoy Puerto Rico's amazing beaches, as well as the tropical rainforest, and the rich history and culture.

Nearly 40% of New Jersey residents know what we have right here in the Garden State and opt for a staycation.

