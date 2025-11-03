One amazing New Jersey authentic small town is being celebrated as one of the best American towns for tourists, and we're sure it's one of your favorites, too.

The New Jersey Town Built For Tourism

New Jersey is filled with towns that are perfect for tourism, and you could easily argue that the entire Jersey Shore belongs in that category.

However, one town in particular stands out above the rest, a true gem that ranks among the top tourist destinations not just in the state, but in the entire country. It’s one of the most beloved small towns in both New Jersey and the nation.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The town has quite a resume with tourists. It is widely considered the first seashore resort in America. And it is still going as strong as ever.

The Town Experts Say It Is Among America's Best Towns For Tourism

The website Family Vacations U.S. put an amazing list together of the 18 most authentic small towns that tourists love, and even though the list is only 18 towns long, a beloved New Jersey town made the list.

Read More: The Ultimate List Of Romantic New Jersey Towns

If you haven't guessed by now that it's Cape May, then you probably haven't been to this incredible place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cape May has received honor after honor over the years, and every one of them was more deserved than the previous one.

Get our free mobile app

And now, we can add yet another to the growing list of accolades that our beloved Cape May has acquired.

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns Gallery Credit: Lou Russo