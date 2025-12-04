A major website has released its choice for the best restaurants in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

Major Website Reveals New Jersey's Top Restaurants

The list was deep, listing the top restaurants in the Garden State, and we're going to examine the top 3.

The website, Timeout, put together this strong list, but we want to see if the people who know the best, the residents of New Jersey, agree with its conclusions.

This website covers a wide variety of topics, so we are excited to see whether its list matches your favorites.

The Top 5 Restaurants In New Jersey According To Experts.

Here's the top of the list, the top 3 restaurants in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree with the experts.

You can use this as a bucket list or a checklist, but it's always fun to find out what the experts think.

Here are the choices for New Jersey's Top 3 Restaurants:

#3 Mitsuwa Marketplace - The food is amazing, and it is one of the best on the East Coast. It's located in Edgewater.

#2 Pancho's Mexican Taqueria - If you want the best tacos in the state, the experts say you need to head to Atlantic City to try this place.

#1 Zeppoli - Everybody, get in the car and let's head to Collingswood for the best restaurant in New Jersey. It's one of the most amazing Italian restaurants you'll ever try.

There may be a dozen other restaurants in New Jersey that you think should have been at the top of this list. That's the beauty of living in the Garden State.

