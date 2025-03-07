The Ultimate Guide To New Jersey’s Best Irish Pubs

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, New Jersey residents have voted for the best Irish pub in our state.

If you are looking forward to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, you may also be looking for an amazing place to celebrate it in New Jersey.

Which Irish Pub Is The Best According To New Jersey Residents?

We recently asked Garden State residents on several social media platforms, and on my radio show, which Irish Pub in our state is the best.

Before the results are in, I want to share with you my personal choice. It's an amazing place I've celebrated more New Jersey St. Patrick's Day than any other.

Kelly's in Neptune City

If you've never been to Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City, you have to put this incredible Garden State St. Patrick's Day experience on your bucket list.

Kelly's Tavern In Neptune City Is Among My Favorites

The environment is electric, the staff is amazing and the food is great. And the great drinks keep flowing on St. Patrick's Day from morning until night.

There are so many great Irish Pubs throughout New Jersey, and you shared your favorites with us.

Here Are The Top 5 New Jersey Irish Pubs According To You

After the tabulations, here are your choices for the top 3 Irish pubs in New Jersey. Enjoy, and Happy St. Patrick's Day.

#5 Josie Kelly's Public House, Somers Point - located at 908 Shore Rd in Somers Point.

#4 Dublin House, Red Bank - it's at 30 Monmouth St. in Red Bank.

#3 Kelly's Tavern, Neptune City - located on Route 35 in Neptune City.

#2 McGovern's Tavern, Newark - at 58 - 60 New St. in downtown Newark.

#1 Irish Pub, Atlantic City - it at 164 James Place at the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

