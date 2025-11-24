Think you can guess which spot tops the massive list of amazing places to eat in New Jersey?

New Jersey's Top Foodie Hot Spot

The experts at Foodie Haven made their choice—and it may surprise you. It certainly surprised us.

If you’re picturing a fine dining restaurant, you’re headed in the wrong direction. This famous eatery isn’t known for white tablecloths or gourmet plating.

It’s known for a classic food that isn’t always associated with the Garden State—but this spot does it better than almost anywhere else in the country.

One of New Jersey’s Most Legendary Eateries

To find New Jersey’s latest food hot spot, you’ll be traveling to Clifton—a trip absolutely worth taking.

According to the experts, the must-visit destination for 2026 is the legendary Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, a hot dog institution that seems to grow more popular every year.

If you love hot dogs, this place is a non-negotiable stop. It’s consistently ranked among the best hot dog joints in America, and it belongs on every New Jersey food lover’s bucket list.

Rutt's Hut, Clinton, New Jersey

If you've never been there, there is no time like the present. Rutt's is located at 417 River Rd. in Clifton.

What's so great about Rutt's? Glad you asked. These hot dogs are deep-fried until their casing bursts open, and that's how they got the name the Ripper.

If you don't want to try a hot dog with a name like the Ripper, then I'm not sure we can do anything else to help you.

