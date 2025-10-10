New Jersey is the home of some of the best restaurants in America, and now we know which Garden State Chinese restaurant is the best in 2025.

New Jersey's Best Chinese Restaurant

We love great food in New Jersey, and maybe that's because we grew up in a place that set the food bar high.

Ever since most New Jersey residents can remember, good restaurants have been cherished in the Garden State.

Over the years, New Jersey restaurants had to be better to compete with all the amazing eateries in New Jersey.

Which New Jersey Chinese Restaurant Is The Best?

This is true for every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We have the best diners, the best pizzerias, the best Chinese restaurants, and the best Italian restaurants as well.

Speaking of Chinese restaurants, Finance Buzz has just published a report identifying the best Chinese restaurant in each state in America.

So, which one of the incredible New Jersey Chinese restaurants got the honor of being our state's best for 2025?

New Jersey's Best Chinese Restaurant Is In Denville

According to foodie experts, the one Chinese restaurant you can't miss is Hunan Taste in Denville.

Have you ever been there? The reviews from experts and longtime customers alike will make you want to give it a try.

And for your convenience, Denville isn't the only location for Hunan Taste. There is also a location in Montclair. Enjoy!

