New Jersey is full of interesting places, but there is only one place that can be called the most popular attraction. Can you guess what it is?

Experts Say This Is New Jersey's Most Popular Attraction

There are so many places in the Garden State that could top this list. For example, the entire shoreline is an incredible attraction.

We haven't seen the answer yet, so we're guessing along with you, but a gorgeous New Jersey beach would be a solid contender for this title.

We also know there are places in New Jersey with excellent views of the New York skyline, so a spot like Liberty State Park would have to be a strong contender.

Guess New Jersey's Most Popular Attraction

And there are popular landmarks that might be considered the Garden State's most popular attractions.

A place like Lucy the Elephant in Margate would make a fun choice as New Jersey's top attraction.

We're ready to take our guess before we reveal the results. We're going with Liberty State Park.

The Experts' Choice For New Jersey's Top Attraction

According to Reader's Digest, the top attraction in New Jersey is the legendary boardwalk in Atlantic City.

How did we miss that one? It's one of the most famous places on the planet and is credited with being the first boardwalk in America.

If you guessed Atlantic City Boardwalk, you're the winner. Maybe you should head to one of those AC casinos to see if your luck remains hot!

