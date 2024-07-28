Are you into 'minimalistic living' or interested in it?

Living in a tiny house is one way to experience this new lifestyle.

The tiny-house movement, aka the "small-house movement," is a social movement that advocates living simply in small homes. It promotes smart financial and environmental practices.

Tiny houses are only for some. If you're claustrophobic, you may want to take a pass.

Also, this may only be your thing if you have a family of up to two people.

On the plus side, it's got wheels!

There may be better primary homes, but it could be a dope second place, especially if you like to explore and travel.

Many people choose tiny houses to reduce their environmental footprint.

Tiny houses generally require fewer resources to build and maintain.

They also often use sustainable materials and energy-efficient systems, like solar panels and composting toilets.

There are growing communities and networks for tiny house enthusiasts.

These communities often share resources, support, and advice on living in and building tiny houses.

Overall, tiny houses can offer a simpler way of living, but they also require adjustments in lifestyle.

This tiny house in Brick is a whopping 256 square feet, including a loft. Its price tag is $62,500.

You don't see housing in New Jersey for that price very often.

TAKE A MINI TOUR OF THIS TINY HOUSE IN BRICK

