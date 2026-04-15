Outdoor Fun Is Back, But So Are Those Pesky Ticks

With the warmer temperatures getting us outside more in New Jersey, you may not realize it, but tick season is already upon us.

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Even though this is our first real stretch of warm weather this spring, and it may seem a little early, ticks become active pretty quickly, so it's a good time to start being aware and taking a few simple precautions when you're outside.

I remember last year having to pull a few off my kids, and this year it's expected to be even worse.

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Prime tick season in New Jersey runs from April through September, but it peaks in May and June.

Tick Season In New Jersey: Key Tips For Outdoor Safety

Here's what you need to know so you're prepared this season, according to the experts.

It's that time of year to start checking your body after being outside, especially in hidden areas along the hairline, behind the ears, around the waistline, and behind the knees.

Ticks live in tall grass and wooded areas.

Make sure you start applying insect repellent, wear a hat, long sleeves, and pants if you can, and always walk in the middle of trails to avoid the grass and brush.

Enjoy the beautiful weather. Just remember, a quick check after being outside can go a long way in keeping you and your family safe this tick season.

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