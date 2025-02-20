This Hidden Gem Consignment and Thrift Shop is New Jersey’s Best

Recycling clothing and goods has reached new heights in popularity.

"Thrifting" is all the rage as the hunt for that unique item at a bargain takes New Jersey residents all over the state.

What is "thrifting?"

Thrifting is the fun activity of shopping at secondhand stores, like thrift shops, consignment stores, or charity shops, for items in relatively good shape and priced lower.

Typical finds include vintage clothing, furniture, books, or other donated or resold items.

The thrill of the hunt makes thrifting popular. It's also budget-friendly and very good for the environment.

You know what they say, "One man's junk is another man's treasure."

Here's another quote for you. "What's old is new again."

Fashion is cyclical. Clothing and accessories that have been buried away in your closet for decades will eventually come back around in style.

Regarding clothing, retro and vintage are the most significant finds at a thrift or consignment shop.

However, this one place in Jersey has been off the radar until now. I'm sure many aren't thrilled that I'm spilling the beans on this one.

At this Jersey Shore shop, you'll find tons of new and name-brand items at "thrift store" prices.

Free People, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Lululemon, and Lucky Brand are just some brands you'll find here.

Have you ever been to Squan Dry Goods? They have two locations in Manasquan and Pt. Pleasant Beach.

They say on their social media that "recycling is hip." And it's not just clothing that they resell.

There are shoes, jewelry, and accessories as well.

When was the last time you came across a Coach bag at a thrift or consignment shop?

Check out Squan Dry Goods on Main Street in Manasquan and Bay Avenue in Pt. Pleasant Beach.