A travel expert has revealed 5 surprisingly great attractions in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

5 Great New Jersey Attractions You Can't Miss

If someone asked you to list 5 awesome attractions in New Jersey that you were surprised you liked, which ones would you choose?

There are so many choices, it might be hard to narrow down. Our beaches are a huge attraction, but it wouldn't surprise any of us that we enjoy them. Which ones would make your list?

And which ones would the experts choose? The folks at Only in Your State tackled the question and came up with their list.

The Best Attractions In New Jersey

Let's see if you agree with their choices for the Garden State attractions that were surprisingly awesome.

There are four attractions in the top 5 that no one should be surprised about enjoying, and here they are.

Included on the experts' list are Six Flags Great Adventure, Jenkinson's Aquarium, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and American Dream. We all could have guessed those.

A Great New Jersey Attraction You May Not Know About

There is one attraction on the list that we want to show some love to, and it may be one you haven't heard of.

Among the experts' top 5 attractions is a great place to get an incredible Italian Hot Dog, and it doesn't get more New Jersey than that.

The experts say you have to give Jimmy Buff's in West Orange and Kenilworth a try. You won't be sorry.

