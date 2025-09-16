Here’s When Sunsets Will Start Before 7 PM Across New Jersey

Photo by Igor Kasalovic on Unsplash

There's nothing more beautiful than a Jersey sunset, but as summer slowly comes to an end, I just wish they didn't get earlier and earlier.

I'd much rather enjoy them later in the evening, just like the summer months, but as the days go on, the sunsets are gradually getting earlier.

Here are the upcoming sunset times to keep an eye out for, so you can catch those beautiful views in the Garden State.

Autumn’s Approach Means Earlier Sunsets Across New Jersey

Photo by Ferdinand Stöhr on Unsplash
If you're noticing the days are getting shorter, you're not alone.

I was so disappointed the other day when I was driving home in the dark, when just a few weeks ago, there was still plenty of sunlight.

Photo by Urvish Oza on Unsplash
New Jersey Sunsets Are Getting Earlier As Summer Fades

NJ.com took data from TimeAndDate.com to give exact dates as to when we'll start seeing the sun set before 7 pm in various regions in the Garden State.

  • Atlantic City - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)
  • Belmar - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)
  • Belvidere Sept. 21 (6:58 pm)  
  • Bridgeton Sept. 21 (6:59 pm) 
  • Camden - Sept. 21 (6:58 pm)
  • Cape May Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)
  • Edison - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)
  • Elizabeth Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)
  • Flemington Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)
  • Freehold - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)
  • Hackensack - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm) 
  • Jersey City - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)
  • Mays Landing - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)
  • Morristown Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)
  • Mount Laurel - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)
  • Newark - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)
  • Newton Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)
  • New Brunswick - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)
  • Ocean City - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)
  • Paterson - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)
  • Point Pleasant - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)
  • Princeton Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)
  • Salem - Sept. 22 (6:58 pm)
  • Somerville - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)
  • Sparta - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)
  • Toms River - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm) 
  • Trenton - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)
  • Wildwood - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)
  • Woodbury Sept. 21 (6:59 pm) 

