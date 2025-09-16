There's nothing more beautiful than a Jersey sunset, but as summer slowly comes to an end, I just wish they didn't get earlier and earlier.

I'd much rather enjoy them later in the evening, just like the summer months, but as the days go on, the sunsets are gradually getting earlier.

Here are the upcoming sunset times to keep an eye out for, so you can catch those beautiful views in the Garden State.

Autumn’s Approach Means Earlier Sunsets Across New Jersey

If you're noticing the days are getting shorter, you're not alone.

I was so disappointed the other day when I was driving home in the dark, when just a few weeks ago, there was still plenty of sunlight.

New Jersey Sunsets Are Getting Earlier As Summer Fades

NJ.com took data from TimeAndDate.com to give exact dates as to when we'll start seeing the sun set before 7 pm in various regions in the Garden State.

Atlantic City - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Belmar - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Belvidere - Sept. 21 (6:58 pm)

- (6:58 pm) Bridgeton - Sept. 21 (6:59 pm)

- (6:59 pm) Camden - Sept. 21 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Cape May - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)

- (6:59 pm) Edison - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Elizabeth - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)

- (6:58 pm) Flemington - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)

- (6:59 pm) Freehold - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Hackensack - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Jersey City - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Mays Landing - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Morristown - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)

- (6:59 pm) Mount Laurel - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Newark - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Newton - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)

- (6:59 pm) New Brunswick - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Ocean City - Sept. 19 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Paterson - Sept. 19 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Point Pleasant - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Princeton - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)

- (6:58 pm) Salem - Sept. 22 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Somerville - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Sparta - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Toms River - Sept. 18 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Trenton - Sept. 20 (6:58 pm)

(6:58 pm) Wildwood - Sept. 20 (6:59 pm)

(6:59 pm) Woodbury - Sept. 21 (6:59 pm)

